Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 437,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

