Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $494.50

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 488.20 ($5.98), with a volume of 14745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £144.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,362.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 537.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 545.93.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.