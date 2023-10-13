Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $494.50

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494.50 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 488.20 ($5.98), with a volume of 14745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.24).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.
