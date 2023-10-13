Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Sets New 12-Month Low at $235.15

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.15 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.00), with a volume of 107086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.94).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
Team17 Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £64,581 ($79,046.51). 29.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
