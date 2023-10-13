Verditek (LON:VDTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 197543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15.

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

