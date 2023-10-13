MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.96.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
