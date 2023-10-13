P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $457.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.27.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at P.A.M. Transportation Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edwin J. Lukas acquired 1,800 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at $111,804. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 6,354,148 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,354,148 shares in the company, valued at $133,373,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edwin J. Lukas purchased 1,800 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after buying an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

