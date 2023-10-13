Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

