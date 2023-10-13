Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

SAH stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.48%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $2,352,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

