J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.51 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -655.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $314,740,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

