Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.