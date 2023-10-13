New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $37,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

