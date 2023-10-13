New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 552.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

