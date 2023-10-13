Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,119,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.58. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

