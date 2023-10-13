Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

