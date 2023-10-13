iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,043.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.33 and a 200-day moving average of $433.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

