Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock valued at $368,111,271. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $119.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

