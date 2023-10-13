Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.