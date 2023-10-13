Belrium (BEL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

