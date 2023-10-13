Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

