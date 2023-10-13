Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.32 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $11.32 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.