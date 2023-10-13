TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.75.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:THS opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

