Crypterium 24-Hour Volume Tops $440,184.21 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $440,184.21 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,106,720 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

