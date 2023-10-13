United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $33.65.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 424.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

