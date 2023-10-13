Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.47.

TREX stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

