Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

