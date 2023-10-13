Benchmark Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $87.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of XPO from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Shares of XPO opened at $77.15 on Thursday. XPO has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

