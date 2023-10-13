Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

