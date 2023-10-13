Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 51,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. HSBC began coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.