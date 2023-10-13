Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

