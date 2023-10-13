Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEN. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEN opened at $15.99 on Friday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.99.

About Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

