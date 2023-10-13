Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.