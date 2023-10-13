SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.44 million. SMART Global also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.30 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.45. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $68,919.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210 shares of company stock worth $825,539. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SMART Global by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 151.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

