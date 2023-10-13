Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

USL stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.