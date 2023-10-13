Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 345.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.24.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

