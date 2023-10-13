Virtu Financial LLC Invests $963,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

