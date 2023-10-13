Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 18,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CHAU opened at $15.79 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

