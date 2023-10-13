21,983 Shares in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTLE. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.33. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Vital Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

