Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $920,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $505.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.10. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

