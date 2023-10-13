Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $922,000 Investment in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 42,536 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 8,132.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 77.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.6 %

TSLS stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

