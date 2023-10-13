Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $8,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 120,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

