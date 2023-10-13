Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.55.

CNM stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,210,028 shares of company stock worth $615,316,016. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $108,023,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 285,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

