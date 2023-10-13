Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

