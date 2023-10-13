Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 143,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $2,560,487.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,770,072 shares in the company, valued at $836,248,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 143,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,560,487.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,770,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,248,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $963,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,352,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,099,024.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,915,551 shares of company stock valued at $74,510,748 and sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,218,125. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 780.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 106,674.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 145.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $7,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

