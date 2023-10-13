Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,582.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

