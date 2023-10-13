Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 610,612 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

