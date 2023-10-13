Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after purchasing an additional 472,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after purchasing an additional 258,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 696,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

