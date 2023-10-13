B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BGS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of BGS opened at $7.79 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $562.79 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -262.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

