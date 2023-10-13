Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.10.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.