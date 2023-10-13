The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $21.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho downgraded Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. Toast’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $120,346.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,177.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

