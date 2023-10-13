Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 1,509 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 1,509 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $10,940.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,094,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,848.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 16,029 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,958.94.

On Thursday, October 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 33,994 shares of Funko stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $239,317.76.

On Monday, October 2nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 9,349 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.25.

On Thursday, September 28th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 300 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,172.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 102 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $739.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,399 shares of Funko stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $496,937.04.

On Thursday, September 7th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 7,647 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $53,605.47.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 125,558 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $852,538.82.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 8,478 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88.

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $546,521.10.

Funko Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FNKO opened at $7.20 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP grew its position in Funko by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 342,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 231,557 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 1,290,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Funko by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

